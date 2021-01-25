Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC wants to build a mixed-use project in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans call for 300 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, three flex-office buildings totaling 52,445 square feet and a...
Orlando Business Journal Parkway Property Investments LLC has proposed building a mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 536-acre development site southwest of State Road 50 and...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding Co, Fortress Investment Group and the Nederlander Organization is considering adding a casino to its TSA Broadway mixed-use project in Manhattan The project has yet to be formally...
Austin Business Journal Applied Materials is building a 729,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin, Texas The Santa Clara, Calif, semiconductor supplier is construction the industrial property on the site of its current campus, at 9700 US Highway 290...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Bisnow Stonebridge has agreed to sell a 35-acre development site in Alexandria, Va Winchester Homes is under contract to buy the site, on which it plans to build an 84-unit townhome property The site, at the intersection of Oakville Street and Swann...
Bisnow A venture of Zusin Development and Sivan Properties is offering for sale the development site at 301 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC It has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to sell the site, which is at the intersection of Florida...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners LLC has broken ground on the 120-unit Hawthorne Park apartment project in Orlando, Fla The property is being built on a 54-acre site in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood It will have a mix...