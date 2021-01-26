Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...
Triangle Business Journal Heritage Properties has received unanimous approval from the Raleigh, NC, City Council to build an 18-story mixed-use project Plans for the property, at 615 West Morgan St and 117 South Boylan Ave, call for 277 residential...
REBusiness Online MIG Real Estate has paid $214 million, or $15430/sf, for the 138,692-square-foot Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the industrial property from Orsett Properties, which...
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal We Pack Logistics LLC has signed a lease for 208,000 square feet of industrial space in Fayetteville, NC The company, which provides warehousing, packaging and transportation services, is taking its space at the I-95...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by John Novak of Novak Construction has paid $245 million, or $57110/sf, for 42,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 162 North State St in Chicago The venture acquired the space from The School...
Commercial Property Executive BentallGreenOak has acquired the 607,208-square-foot North Bay Logistics Center in Fairfield, Calif, for $735 million, or $12105/sf The New York investment manager bought the warehouse from Link Industrial Properties...