Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Pablo Gronda has sold the 96-room Wyndham Miami Bay Bar Harbor Hotel for $30 million, or $312,500/room A company managed by Ari Pearl of Miami bought the seven-story property, which sits along the...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC wants to build a mixed-use project in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans call for 300 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, three flex-office buildings totaling 52,445 square feet and a...
Charlotte Business Journal Hana Alternative Asset Management has bought the 358,414-square-foot office building at 300 South Brevard St in Charlotte, NC, for $201 million, or about $56080/sf The South Korean investment firm bought the property from...
Orlando Business Journal Parkway Property Investments LLC has proposed building a mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 536-acre development site southwest of State Road 50 and...
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...