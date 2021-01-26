Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
REBusiness Online MIG Real Estate has paid $214 million, or $15430/sf, for the 138,692-square-foot Gateway Technology Commerce Center in Mesa, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, developer purchased the industrial property from Orsett Properties, which...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Auden Buffalo, a 154-unit student-housing property with a 481-bed capacity near the campus of the State University of New York at Buffalo The four-story property, at...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Jackson-Shaw and Thackeray Partners recently broke ground on the three-building first phase of the CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The 302,518-square-foot phase is going up on 65 acres at 4235...
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by John Novak of Novak Construction has paid $245 million, or $57110/sf, for 42,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 162 North State St in Chicago The venture acquired the space from The School...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
Commercial Property Executive BentallGreenOak has acquired the 607,208-square-foot North Bay Logistics Center in Fairfield, Calif, for $735 million, or $12105/sf The New York investment manager bought the warehouse from Link Industrial Properties...