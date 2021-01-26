Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
Crain’s New York Business The Gotham Organization has filed plans for a 453-unit residential building at 550 10th Ave in Manhattan The New York developer is hoping to start construction on the 47-story property early next year It will include...
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Denver Business Journal Continental Properties has proposed building a 268-unit apartment project in Denver The Menomonee Falls, Wis, company wants to build the property on a 14-acre site at 6159 Panasonic Way It’s being called Springs at...
Bisnow A venture of American Real Estate Partners and Harrison Street has paid $215 million for a development site in Ashburn, Va, where it plans to build a 265,000-square-foot data center The 103-acre site, at 21445 Beaumeade Circle, is about 30...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC wants to build a mixed-use project in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans call for 300 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, three flex-office buildings totaling 52,445 square feet and a...
Orlando Business Journal Parkway Property Investments LLC has proposed building a mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a 536-acre development site southwest of State Road 50 and...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding Co, Fortress Investment Group and the Nederlander Organization is considering adding a casino to its TSA Broadway mixed-use project in Manhattan The project has yet to be formally...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...