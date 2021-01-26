Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Denver Business Journal Continental Properties has proposed building a 268-unit apartment project in Denver The Menomonee Falls, Wis, company wants to build the property on a 14-acre site at 6159 Panasonic Way It’s being called Springs at...
Triangle Business Journal Highwoods Properties has taken full control of The Forum, a five-building office complex in Raleigh, NC, in a deal that values the 636,000-square-foot property at $1845 million The Raleigh REIT paid $1313 million for the 75...
Triangle Business Journal Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $185 million, or about $165,179/unit, for the Bellevue Mill Apartments, a 112-unit complex in Hillsborough, NC, about 14 miles northwest of Durham, NC Bellevue Mills Holdings sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by John Novak of Novak Construction has paid $245 million, or $57110/sf, for 42,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 162 North State St in Chicago The venture acquired the space from The School...
Commercial Property Executive BentallGreenOak has acquired the 607,208-square-foot North Bay Logistics Center in Fairfield, Calif, for $735 million, or $12105/sf The New York investment manager bought the warehouse from Link Industrial Properties...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investcorp has paid $728 million, or $173,333/unit, for the 420-unit Retreat at St Johns apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The New York investment manager bought the property from RangeWater Real...
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...