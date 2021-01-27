Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Boston Globe A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans to build a 730,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Boston It has signed a 99-year ground lease with the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the land where the property is...
Commercial Property Executive California Community Foundation has acquired a 54,657-square-foot office building at 717 West Temple St in Los Angeles for $154 million, or $28176/sf The Los Angeles nonprofit acquired the property from First City...
The Mercury News An affiliate of Exeter Group LLC has paid $188 million, or $14165/sf, for a 132,721-square-foot warehouse at 1970-1984 Senter Road in San Jose, Calif The Cheyenne, Wyo, company acquired the industrial property from Vien Thao Media,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...
Triangle Business Journal Heritage Properties has received unanimous approval from the Raleigh, NC, City Council to build an 18-story mixed-use project Plans for the property, at 615 West Morgan St and 117 South Boylan Ave, call for 277 residential...
Harbor Group International LLC, which last year broadened its investment strategy to include alternative lending, has raised $245 million for that initiative The Norfolk, Va, investment manager raised $110 million of the equity commitments from the...
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
Crain’s New York Business The Gotham Organization has filed plans for a 453-unit residential building at 550 10th Ave in Manhattan The New York developer is hoping to start construction on the 47-story property early next year It will include...