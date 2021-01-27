Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Boston Globe A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans to build a 730,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Boston It has signed a 99-year ground lease with the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the land where the property is...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Presidio Bay Ventures and American Realty Advisors has lined up $120 million of construction financing for the 193-unit Ventana Residences apartment project in San Francisco AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust...
Triangle Business Journal Heritage Properties has received unanimous approval from the Raleigh, NC, City Council to build an 18-story mixed-use project Plans for the property, at 615 West Morgan St and 117 South Boylan Ave, call for 277 residential...
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
Crain’s New York Business The Gotham Organization has filed plans for a 453-unit residential building at 550 10th Ave in Manhattan The New York developer is hoping to start construction on the 47-story property early next year It will include...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Jackson-Shaw and Thackeray Partners recently broke ground on the three-building first phase of the CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The 302,518-square-foot phase is going up on 65 acres at 4235...