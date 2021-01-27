Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hampshire Properties has paid $61 million, or $252,066/unit, for the 242-unit Point at Windermere apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group is paying $2197 million, or about $21084/sf, for The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The Charlotte, NC, real estate company is buying the retail property from a...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...
The Real Deal HAP Investments is planning to build a 902-unit apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 42-story building, at 500 Summit Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $2,300 to about $5,000...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
Boston Globe A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans to build a 730,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Boston It has signed a 99-year ground lease with the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the land where the property is...
Commercial Property Executive California Community Foundation has acquired a 54,657-square-foot office building at 717 West Temple St in Los Angeles for $154 million, or $28176/sf The Los Angeles nonprofit acquired the property from First City...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Presidio Bay Ventures and American Realty Advisors has lined up $120 million of construction financing for the 193-unit Ventana Residences apartment project in San Francisco AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust...