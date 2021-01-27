Log In or Subscribe to read more
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group is paying $2197 million, or about $21084/sf, for The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The Charlotte, NC, real estate company is buying the retail property from a...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Jackson-Shaw and Thackeray Partners recently broke ground on the three-building first phase of the CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The 302,518-square-foot phase is going up on 65 acres at 4235...
Dallas Morning News An investor represented by Global Securitization Services LLC has bought the Cedardale Distribution Center, a 776,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Morgan Stanley sold the property,...
Triangle Business Journal We Pack Logistics LLC has signed a lease for 208,000 square feet of industrial space in Fayetteville, NC The company, which provides warehousing, packaging and transportation services, is taking its space at the I-95...
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...