Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hampshire Properties has paid $61 million, or $252,066/unit, for the 242-unit Point at Windermere apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group is paying $2197 million, or about $21084/sf, for The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The Charlotte, NC, real estate company is buying the retail property from a...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...
Commercial Property Executive California Community Foundation has acquired a 54,657-square-foot office building at 717 West Temple St in Los Angeles for $154 million, or $28176/sf The Los Angeles nonprofit acquired the property from First City...
The Mercury News An affiliate of Exeter Group LLC has paid $188 million, or $14165/sf, for a 132,721-square-foot warehouse at 1970-1984 Senter Road in San Jose, Calif The Cheyenne, Wyo, company acquired the industrial property from Vien Thao Media,...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of 29th Street Capital has paid $218 million, or $77,857/unit, for the 280-unit Tanglewood Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property from Tanglewood Apartments II LLC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...
Triangle Business Journal Broad Reach Retail Partners LLC has bought the Avent Ferry Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC, for $158 million, or about $13204/sf The Millersville, Md, company acquired the 119,652-square-foot retail property, at 3415 Avent...