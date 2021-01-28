Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Pfizer Inc has signed a lease for 105,000 square feet of office space in downtown Tampa, Fla The pharmaceutical company is taking its space at the 300,000-sf Heights Union development Other tenants at the property include...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ram Realty and Savs Group has broken ground on the 210-unit Arka Heights Luxury Apartments in Monroe, NC, about 27 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The six-building project is being built on 11 acres at 4610...
Libitzky Property Cos has acquired the 220,396-square-foot Inova II office building in Centennial, Colo, from United Properties & Principal Real Estate Investors The Emeryville, Calif, developer is said to have paid $633 million, or $28721/sf,...
The $1325 million of financing against the Salesforce Tower and its neighboring Circle Building, with a total of 11 million square feet in Indianapolis, has been defeased, or replaced by government securities The collateral property was sold to...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hampshire Properties has paid $61 million, or $252,066/unit, for the 242-unit Point at Windermere apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group is paying $2197 million, or about $21084/sf, for The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The Charlotte, NC, real estate company is buying the retail property from a...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...