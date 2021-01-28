Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $360 million loan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate secured last month against 100 Park Ave, an 874,022-square-foot office building in Manhattan, pays a coupon pegged to Libor plus 225 basis points Aareal Capital Corp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Canada Life Asset Management has provided $28 million of financing to help fund Graff International’s acquisition of the 6,600-square-foot retail building at 712 Madison Ave in Manhattan As...
The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Madison Realty Capital has provided $34 million of financing for the two-building office complex at 21555 Oxnard St in Woodland Hills, Calif The loan will be used to fund a redevelopment of the...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Presidio Bay Ventures and American Realty Advisors has lined up $120 million of construction financing for the 193-unit Ventana Residences apartment project in San Francisco AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...
Harbor Group International LLC, which last year broadened its investment strategy to include alternative lending, has raised $245 million for that initiative The Norfolk, Va, investment manager raised $110 million of the equity commitments from the...
The Real Deal Extell Development has secured $380 million of mezzanine financing against the 179-unit Central Park Tower residential condominium project in Manhattan Sail Harbor Capital and Baupost Group provided the debt, which has a 14 percent...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Auden Buffalo, a 154-unit student-housing property with a 481-bed capacity near the campus of the State University of New York at Buffalo The four-story property, at...