AZ Big Media Jason McCool, the founder of Executive Coatings and Contracting LLC, has paid $473 million, or $290,184/unit, for the 163-unit Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, Ariz McCool, of Englewood, Colo, acquired the property from Sunroad...
RPW Group has paid $238 million, or $13077/sf, for the 182,000-square-foot office building at 1055 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Conn The Rye Brook, NY, family office bought the property from SL Green Realty Corp, a New York REIT that had assumed it...
A development team that includes Koplar Properties has begun construction on the 192-unit AC Hotel at 215 York Ave in St Louis Construction costs will total $264 million Kolar, of St Louis, is teaming on the project with Concord Hospitality of...
South Florida Business Journal USpharma has sold a 134,619-square-foot industrial building at 13900 NW 57th Court in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $175 million, or about $130/sf Ivy Realty bought the property and used a $126 million mortgage from EquiTrust...
Libitzky Property Cos has acquired the 220,396-square-foot Inova II office building in Centennial, Colo, from United Properties & Principal Real Estate Investors The Emeryville, Calif, developer is said to have paid $633 million, or $28721/sf,...
The $1325 million of financing against the Salesforce Tower and its neighboring Circle Building, with a total of 11 million square feet in Indianapolis, has been defeased, or replaced by government securities The collateral property was sold to...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hampshire Properties has paid $61 million, or $252,066/unit, for the 242-unit Point at Windermere apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...