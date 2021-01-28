Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Kevin Swill, a long-time commercial real estate industry professional, has been named chief executive of Thirty Capital Financial, a Charlotte, NC, financial services company that, among other things, provides defeasance services to its clients...
Property owners, investors and lenders have been challenged determining property values, particularly for hotels and retail assets...
Government closures of non-essential retail businesses accelerated consumers' shift to online shopping This resulted in more retailers shutting their doors permanently than ever...
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
The delinquency rate for CMBS hotel loans during the pandemic peaked at 2346 percent in June That compares to the 1946 percent rate recorded in November 2010, more than a year after the Global Financial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The first CMBS conduit deal of the year has hit the market The $9052 million transaction, BANK, 2021-BNK31, is backed by 61 loans contributed by Wells Fargo Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
The Real Deal A venture of SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance and BVK is looking to block Ralph Lauren’s plans to sublease 28,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 711 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had closed its...