The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...
Crain’s New York Business Simon Property Group has sued L’Occitane Inc, claiming the skin-care retailer owes more than $37 million in unpaid rent at 40 shopping centers owned by the Indianapolis retail REIT across the country The...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ram Realty and Savs Group has broken ground on the 210-unit Arka Heights Luxury Apartments in Monroe, NC, about 27 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The six-building project is being built on 11 acres at 4610...
South Florida Business Journal USpharma has sold a 134,619-square-foot industrial building at 13900 NW 57th Court in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $175 million, or about $130/sf Ivy Realty bought the property and used a $126 million mortgage from EquiTrust...
Bisnow WeWork has decided to close three locations in Washington, DC, as well as one in Arlington, Va The co-working company plans to vacate those locations on Feb 26 and shift existing tenants to other nearby buildings The Washington locations it...
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
Dallas Business Journal The buzz is Freddie Mac has leased 155,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Transwestern announced the lease earlier this week, but declined to identify the tenant The housing finance agency is...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 630,000 square feet of office space at One Boston Wharf Road, a 707,000-sf office building that’s being planned for Boston’s Seaport District A venture of WS Development and PSP Investments is...