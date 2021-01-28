Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Jason McCool, the founder of Executive Coatings and Contracting LLC, has paid $473 million, or $290,184/unit, for the 163-unit Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, Ariz McCool, of Englewood, Colo, acquired the property from Sunroad...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Remedy Medical Partners has paid $325 million, or $43333/sf, for Eastgate Medical Center, a 75,000-square-foot office building in Cincinnati The Chicago real estate company, which focuses on healthcare...
South Florida Business Journal USpharma has sold a 134,619-square-foot industrial building at 13900 NW 57th Court in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $175 million, or about $130/sf Ivy Realty bought the property and used a $126 million mortgage from EquiTrust...
Libitzky Property Cos has acquired the 220,396-square-foot Inova II office building in Centennial, Colo, from United Properties & Principal Real Estate Investors The Emeryville, Calif, developer is said to have paid $633 million, or $28721/sf,...
The $1325 million of financing against the Salesforce Tower and its neighboring Circle Building, with a total of 11 million square feet in Indianapolis, has been defeased, or replaced by government securities The collateral property was sold to...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hampshire Properties has paid $61 million, or $252,066/unit, for the 242-unit Point at Windermere apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group is paying $2197 million, or about $21084/sf, for The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The Charlotte, NC, real estate company is buying the retail property from a...