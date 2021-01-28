Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal USpharma has sold a 134,619-square-foot industrial building at 13900 NW 57th Court in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $175 million, or about $130/sf Ivy Realty bought the property and used a $126 million mortgage from EquiTrust...
The $1325 million of financing against the Salesforce Tower and its neighboring Circle Building, with a total of 11 million square feet in Indianapolis, has been defeased, or replaced by government securities The collateral property was sold to...
Washington Business Journal Amazon Web Services has paid $559 million for a development site at 14501 and 14721 Avion Parkway in Chantilly, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The cloud-computing affiliate of Amazoncom plans to build data...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hampshire Properties has paid $61 million, or $252,066/unit, for the 242-unit Point at Windermere apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group is paying $2197 million, or about $21084/sf, for The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The Charlotte, NC, real estate company is buying the retail property from a...
Dallas Business Journal Triten Real Estate Partners has bought the 316,000-square-foot Market Square Mall in Plano, Texas Local investor Matthew Loh sold the retail property, which sits on 284 acres at the northeast corner of K Avenue and East...
Commercial Property Executive California Community Foundation has acquired a 54,657-square-foot office building at 717 West Temple St in Los Angeles for $154 million, or $28176/sf The Los Angeles nonprofit acquired the property from First City...
The Mercury News An affiliate of Exeter Group LLC has paid $188 million, or $14165/sf, for a 132,721-square-foot warehouse at 1970-1984 Senter Road in San Jose, Calif The Cheyenne, Wyo, company acquired the industrial property from Vien Thao Media,...