Crain’s New York Business Conde Nast is looking to modify its lease or reduce the 1 million square feet it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The publishing company is an anchor tenant at the 31 million-sf office property, which is...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hopewell Development and GTIS Partners recently acquired a 21-acre development site in North Fort Worth, Texas, where it plans to construct a three-building industrial complex The 361,000-square-foot property is...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News Sunrise Wood Designs LLC has signed a lease for 167,405 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas CBRE and Holt Lunsford Commercial negotiated the lease Earlier this month, ProPak Logistics inked a deal for...
Dallas Morning News CIP Real Estate has bought a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling more than 168,000 square feet in the Dallas area MoxieBridge sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital and Stream Realty Partners has bought a 123,800-square-foot industrial property at 2917 Oakland St in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas The building is next to a 162,000-sf manufacturing and...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has proposed developing a 50-story mixed-use building in downtown Austin, Texas The local developer is planning to build the tower at the southeast corner of Fifth and Colorado streets It had bought...
A development team that includes Koplar Properties has begun construction on the 192-unit AC Hotel at 215 York Ave in St Louis Construction costs will total $264 million Kolar, of St Louis, is teaming on the project with Concord Hospitality of...