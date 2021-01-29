Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal RK Centers has paid $20 million, or $16727/sf, for a 119,568-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Stoneham, Mass The Needham, Mass, company bought the building from IYH Corp, also of Needham Eastern Retail...
RENTVcom Sonnenblick Development LLC has paid $375 million, or $43605/sf, for The Monterey Park Government Center, an 86,000-square-foot office building in Monterey Park, Calif The seller was undisclosed The two-story building, at 588 Atlas Ave, is...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hopewell Development and GTIS Partners recently acquired a 21-acre development site in North Fort Worth, Texas, where it plans to construct a three-building industrial complex The 361,000-square-foot property is...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News Sunrise Wood Designs LLC has signed a lease for 167,405 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas CBRE and Holt Lunsford Commercial negotiated the lease Earlier this month, ProPak Logistics inked a deal for...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital and Stream Realty Partners has bought a 123,800-square-foot industrial property at 2917 Oakland St in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas The building is next to a 162,000-sf manufacturing and...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has proposed developing a 50-story mixed-use building in downtown Austin, Texas The local developer is planning to build the tower at the southeast corner of Fifth and Colorado streets It had bought...