Crain’s New York Business Conde Nast is looking to modify its lease or reduce the 1 million square feet it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The publishing company is an anchor tenant at the 31 million-sf office property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hopewell Development and GTIS Partners recently acquired a 21-acre development site in North Fort Worth, Texas, where it plans to construct a three-building industrial complex The 361,000-square-foot property is...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News CIP Real Estate has bought a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling more than 168,000 square feet in the Dallas area MoxieBridge sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital and Stream Realty Partners has bought a 123,800-square-foot industrial property at 2917 Oakland St in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas The building is next to a 162,000-sf manufacturing and...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has proposed developing a 50-story mixed-use building in downtown Austin, Texas The local developer is planning to build the tower at the southeast corner of Fifth and Colorado streets It had bought...
The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...