Sacramento Business Journal Sequoia Equities has paid $71 million, or $306,034/unit, for the 232-unit Larkspur Woods apartments in Sacramento, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor and developer purchased the property, at 2900 Weald Way, from an...
An affiliate of Peak Capital Partners has paid $188 million, or $284,848/unit, for the Estates at Arbor Oaks, a 66-unit independent senior-living community in Andover, Minn The Provo, Utah, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of the Dermot Co and BentallGreenOak has paid $787 million, or $206,021/unit, for the 382-unit Preston View apartment property in Morrisville, NC, about 12 miles west of Raleigh, NC It bought the...
A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the three-building Sony Pictures Animation Campus in Culver City, Calif Hackman Capital, of Culver City, Calif, and Square Mile, of New York, purchased the...
Boston Business Journal RK Centers has paid $20 million, or $16727/sf, for a 119,568-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Stoneham, Mass The Needham, Mass, company bought the building from IYH Corp, also of Needham Eastern Retail...
Parkview Financial, a Los Angeles alternative lender that specializes in providing construction financing for a variety of property types, funded a record $600 million of loans in 2020 It expects at least a similar volume this year, given the robust...
RENTVcom Sonnenblick Development LLC has paid $375 million, or $43605/sf, for The Monterey Park Government Center, an 86,000-square-foot office building in Monterey Park, Calif The seller was undisclosed The two-story building, at 588 Atlas Ave, is...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News CIP Real Estate has bought a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling more than 168,000 square feet in the Dallas area MoxieBridge sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not disclosed The...