Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Meridian Capital Group has formed a venture with Barings that will buy the latter’s agency-lending platform, Barings Multifamily Capital LLC The venture, majority owned by Meridian, has tapped David...
The $360 million loan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate secured last month against 100 Park Ave, an 874,022-square-foot office building in Manhattan, pays a coupon pegged to Libor plus 225 basis points Aareal Capital Corp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Canada Life Asset Management has provided $28 million of financing to help fund Graff International’s acquisition of the 6,600-square-foot retail building at 712 Madison Ave in Manhattan As...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has secured $465 million of mortgage financing against the 14 million-square-foot Gas Co Tower in Los Angeles Citibank and Morgan Stanley are providing $350 million of senior...
The Real Deal New York governor Andrew Cuomo is considering allowing restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dining as early as next week The plan would be to limit indoor capacity to 25 percent Cuomo last month suspended indoor dining in the...
Demand by prospective tenants for office space in certain major markets plunged last year, as a result of lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic The seven major markets tracked by VTS, a New York company that markets leasing management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Madison Realty Capital has provided $34 million of financing for the two-building office complex at 21555 Oxnard St in Woodland Hills, Calif The loan will be used to fund a redevelopment of the...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of Presidio Bay Ventures and American Realty Advisors has lined up $120 million of construction financing for the 193-unit Ventana Residences apartment project in San Francisco AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has made its first investment in the northeastern United States, paying $9025 million, or $410,227/unit, for the 220-unit Avalon Cohasset apartment property in the Boston suburb of...