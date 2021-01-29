Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Business Journal UPS has renewed its lease for 695,519 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The package-delivery company occupies its space at 3000 North Redbud Blvd Also renewing industrial leases in the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hopewell Development and GTIS Partners recently acquired a 21-acre development site in North Fort Worth, Texas, where it plans to construct a three-building industrial complex The 361,000-square-foot property is...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News Sunrise Wood Designs LLC has signed a lease for 167,405 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas CBRE and Holt Lunsford Commercial negotiated the lease Earlier this month, ProPak Logistics inked a deal for...
Dallas Morning News CIP Real Estate has bought a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling more than 168,000 square feet in the Dallas area MoxieBridge sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital and Stream Realty Partners has bought a 123,800-square-foot industrial property at 2917 Oakland St in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas The building is next to a 162,000-sf manufacturing and...
A development team that includes Koplar Properties has begun construction on the 192-unit AC Hotel at 215 York Ave in St Louis Construction costs will total $264 million Kolar, of St Louis, is teaming on the project with Concord Hospitality of...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Ram Realty and Savs Group has broken ground on the 210-unit Arka Heights Luxury Apartments in Monroe, NC, about 27 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The six-building project is being built on 11 acres at 4610...