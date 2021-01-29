Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sacramento Business Journal Sequoia Equities has paid $71 million, or $306,034/unit, for the 232-unit Larkspur Woods apartments in Sacramento, Calif The Walnut Creek, Calif, investor and developer purchased the property, at 2900 Weald Way, from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $17 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the fourth quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That was down 292 percent from the same period a year ago, but a...
An affiliate of Peak Capital Partners has paid $188 million, or $284,848/unit, for the Estates at Arbor Oaks, a 66-unit independent senior-living community in Andover, Minn The Provo, Utah, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...
A venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management has acquired the three-building Sony Pictures Animation Campus in Culver City, Calif Hackman Capital, of Culver City, Calif, and Square Mile, of New York, purchased the...
Boston Business Journal RK Centers has paid $20 million, or $16727/sf, for a 119,568-square-foot retail property in the Boston suburb of Stoneham, Mass The Needham, Mass, company bought the building from IYH Corp, also of Needham Eastern Retail...
RENTVcom Sonnenblick Development LLC has paid $375 million, or $43605/sf, for The Monterey Park Government Center, an 86,000-square-foot office building in Monterey Park, Calif The seller was undisclosed The two-story building, at 588 Atlas Ave, is...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has bought a 130,199-square-foot office building at 2050 Roanoke Road in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas The Dallas developer bought the two-story property from Lexington Realty Trust of New York, which had owned it...
Dallas Morning News CIP Real Estate has bought a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling more than 168,000 square feet in the Dallas area MoxieBridge sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News CanTex Capital and Stream Realty Partners has bought a 123,800-square-foot industrial property at 2917 Oakland St in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of Dallas The building is next to a 162,000-sf manufacturing and...