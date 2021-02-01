Log In or Subscribe to read more
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Real Estate Group has paid $389 million, or about $149,615/unit, for Ardmore Heritage, a 260-unit apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the complex, on 173 aces at 1747 Alexander...
Charlotte Business Journal Eller Capital Partners has bought The Reserve at Waterford Lakes, a 140-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $218 million, or about $155,714/unit The Chapel Hill, NC, company bought the garden-style complex, which...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of The Alliance: EXP Realty and Lam Civil Engineering Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Adel, has been proposed for a two-acre development site at...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has broken ground on 4411 San Felipe, a 95,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston Miami lender 3650 REIT provided $31 million of construction financing for the property, which is slated for completion in...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...