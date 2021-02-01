Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of The Alliance: EXP Realty and Lam Civil Engineering Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Adel, has been proposed for a two-acre development site at...
Ambrose Property Group has sold the Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a 660,384-square-foot industrial facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield, Ind, for an undisclosed price The building is the first for a 27 million-sf complex that Ambrose,...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has broken ground on 4411 San Felipe, a 95,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston Miami lender 3650 REIT provided $31 million of construction financing for the property, which is slated for completion in...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $19 million of construction financing for a 133-unit apartment project near the Miami Executive Airport Hidden Lake Partners LLC recently broke ground on the project, which is being built on 344...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Amazoncom Inc is planning to open a 650,000-square-foot industrial property in Emerson, Ga, about 38 miles northwest of Atlanta The e-commerce giant will use the five-story property, on Lakepoint Parkway near Interstate...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Haven Communities, Wheelock Street Capital and Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group recently paid $155 million for a 19-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 304-unit apartment...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hopewell Development and GTIS Partners recently acquired a 21-acre development site in North Fort Worth, Texas, where it plans to construct a three-building industrial complex The 361,000-square-foot property is...