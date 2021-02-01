Log In or Subscribe to read more
LIV Development has broken ground on the 242-unit Jomax Apartments in Phoenix The Birmingham, Ala, developer financed the project with a US Department of Housing and Urban Development loan that was written under the agency’s 221(d)(4) program...
Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $505 million, or $179,078/unit, for the 282-unit Deerwood Park apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from Lloyd Jones LLC...
The Real Deal A venture of Aker and Pearlmark has paid $81 million for a portfolio of four apartment properties with about 500 units in Hudson County, NY It bought the portfolio from E&M Management, which had assembled it between 2016 and 2019...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Real Estate Group has paid $389 million, or about $149,615/unit, for Ardmore Heritage, a 260-unit apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the complex, on 173 aces at 1747 Alexander...
Charlotte Business Journal Eller Capital Partners has bought The Reserve at Waterford Lakes, a 140-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $218 million, or about $155,714/unit The Chapel Hill, NC, company bought the garden-style complex, which...
Dallas Business Journal A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Sherry Lane Place office building in Dallas A venture of CarrAmerica Realty Corp and institutional investors sponsored by JPMorgan Asset Management sold the 20-story...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Steelbridge Capital, Square2 Capital and Apollo Global Management has sold Cypress Financial Center, a 436,788-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $4424 million, or about $10128/sf An...