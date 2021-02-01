Log In or Subscribe to read more
LIV Development has broken ground on the 242-unit Jomax Apartments in Phoenix The Birmingham, Ala, developer financed the project with a US Department of Housing and Urban Development loan that was written under the agency’s 221(d)(4) program...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $505 million, or $179,078/unit, for the 282-unit Deerwood Park apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from Lloyd Jones LLC...
The Real Deal A venture of Aker and Pearlmark has paid $81 million for a portfolio of four apartment properties with about 500 units in Hudson County, NY It bought the portfolio from E&M Management, which had assembled it between 2016 and 2019...
Charlotte Business Journal Eller Capital Partners has bought The Reserve at Waterford Lakes, a 140-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $218 million, or about $155,714/unit The Chapel Hill, NC, company bought the garden-style complex, which...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of The Alliance: EXP Realty and Lam Civil Engineering Inc has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Adel, has been proposed for a two-acre development site at...
Ambrose Property Group has sold the Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a 660,384-square-foot industrial facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield, Ind, for an undisclosed price The building is the first for a 27 million-sf complex that Ambrose,...
Dallas Business Journal A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Sherry Lane Place office building in Dallas A venture of CarrAmerica Realty Corp and institutional investors sponsored by JPMorgan Asset Management sold the 20-story...
Houston Business Journal DC Partners has broken ground on 4411 San Felipe, a 95,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston Miami lender 3650 REIT provided $31 million of construction financing for the property, which is slated for completion in...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...