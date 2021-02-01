Log In or Subscribe to read more
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
The Real Deal WeWork has closed four of its Manhattan locations as it looks to reduce its footprint in New York City and other cities The co-working company closed its locations at 261 Madison Ave, 404 Fifth Ave, 428 Broadway and 1 Little West 12th...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
The Real Deal A venture of Aker and Pearlmark has paid $81 million for a portfolio of four apartment properties with about 500 units in Hudson County, NY It bought the portfolio from E&M Management, which had assembled it between 2016 and 2019...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Steelbridge Capital, Square2 Capital and Apollo Global Management has sold Cypress Financial Center, a 436,788-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $4424 million, or about $10128/sf An...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $19 million of construction financing for a 133-unit apartment project near the Miami Executive Airport Hidden Lake Partners LLC recently broke ground on the project, which is being built on 344...
Crain’s New York Business Conde Nast is looking to modify its lease or reduce the 1 million square feet it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The publishing company is an anchor tenant at the 31 million-sf office property, which is...