LIV Development has broken ground on the 242-unit Jomax Apartments in Phoenix The Birmingham, Ala, developer financed the project with a US Department of Housing and Urban Development loan that was written under the agency’s 221(d)(4) program...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $505 million, or $179,078/unit, for the 282-unit Deerwood Park apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the property from Lloyd Jones LLC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
The Real Deal A venture of Aker and Pearlmark has paid $81 million for a portfolio of four apartment properties with about 500 units in Hudson County, NY It bought the portfolio from E&M Management, which had assembled it between 2016 and 2019...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Real Estate Group has paid $389 million, or about $149,615/unit, for Ardmore Heritage, a 260-unit apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the complex, on 173 aces at 1747 Alexander...
Charlotte Business Journal Eller Capital Partners has bought The Reserve at Waterford Lakes, a 140-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $218 million, or about $155,714/unit The Chapel Hill, NC, company bought the garden-style complex, which...
Ambrose Property Group has sold the Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a 660,384-square-foot industrial facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield, Ind, for an undisclosed price The building is the first for a 27 million-sf complex that Ambrose,...