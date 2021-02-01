Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Steelbridge Capital, Square2 Capital and Apollo Global Management has sold Cypress Financial Center, a 436,788-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $4424 million, or about $10128/sf An...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $19 million of construction financing for a 133-unit apartment project near the Miami Executive Airport Hidden Lake Partners LLC recently broke ground on the project, which is being built on 344...
Parkview Financial, a Los Angeles alternative lender that specializes in providing construction financing for a variety of property types, funded a record $600 million of loans in 2020 It expects at least a similar volume this year, given the robust...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Meridian Capital Group has formed a venture with Barings that will buy the latter’s agency-lending platform, Barings Multifamily Capital LLC The venture, majority owned by Meridian, has tapped David...
The $360 million loan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate secured last month against 100 Park Ave, an 874,022-square-foot office building in Manhattan, pays a coupon pegged to Libor plus 225 basis points Aareal Capital Corp...