Midwest Industrial Funds is planning two industrial buildings with a total of 428,000 square feet in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, developer will build the two, Palatine Corporate Center, on a 25-acre site at 1 Sellstrom Drive It recently had...
Ambrose Property Group has sold the Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a 660,384-square-foot industrial facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenfield, Ind, for an undisclosed price The building is the first for a 27 million-sf complex that Ambrose,...
Cincinnati Business Courier An affiliate of Remedy Medical Partners has paid $325 million, or $43333/sf, for Eastgate Medical Center, a 75,000-square-foot office building in Cincinnati The Chicago real estate company, which focuses on healthcare...
A development team that includes Koplar Properties has begun construction on the 192-unit AC Hotel at 215 York Ave in St Louis Construction costs will total $264 million Kolar, of St Louis, is teaming on the project with Concord Hospitality of...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $223 million, or $14295/sf, for the 156,000-square-foot industrial building at 6600 94th Ave North in Brooklyn Park, Minn The Louisville, Colo, investor purchased the property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by John Novak of Novak Construction has paid $245 million, or $57110/sf, for 42,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 162 North State St in Chicago The venture acquired the space from The School...
Crain’s Chicago Business Multi-Employer Property Trust has hired Newmark to market for sale McClurg Court, a 1,061-unit apartment complex in Chicago The two-building property, which stands 45 stories at 333 East Ontario St, is expected to sell...
Bisnow Stonebridge has agreed to sell a 35-acre development site in Alexandria, Va Winchester Homes is under contract to buy the site, on which it plans to build an 84-unit townhome property The site, at the intersection of Oakville Street and Swann...
Bisnow A venture of Zusin Development and Sivan Properties is offering for sale the development site at 301 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC It has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to sell the site, which is at the intersection of Florida...