Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Dallas CityBizList RGA Reinsurance Co has provided $144 million of financing to facilitate Lightstone Group’s acquisition of 4040 Forest Lane, a four-building industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas JLL Capital Markets arranged...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $293 million, or $101,736/unit, for the 288-unit Park at Via Roma apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Blue Roc...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...
Commercial Observer Natixis Real Estate Capital has provided $55 million of financing against five self-storage facilities in New Jersey Cooper Horowitz arranged the floating-rate loan, which Storage Blue used to retire previous debt The properties...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $239 million of construction financing for a 194,000-square-foot life-sciences building and 450-unit apartment property that are next to each other in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The buildings, at...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Steelbridge Capital, Square2 Capital and Apollo Global Management has sold Cypress Financial Center, a 436,788-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $4424 million, or about $10128/sf An...