A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...
San Diego Business Journal Link Logistics has sold a 128,745-square-foot industrial building within the Carlsbad Research Center in Carlsbad, Calif, for $268 million, or $20816/sf The New York investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer that...
Mile High CRE Summit Communities LLC has paid $555 million, or $172,360/unit, for the 322-unit Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver The local developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Colliers...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Dallas CityBizList A local Dallas-area limited liability company has bought Cedar Square, a 116-unit apartment complex in Dallas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, an unidentified LLC The purchase price was not disclosed...
RedHill Realty Investors and Shelter Asset Management have sold the 208-unit Grove Deer Valley apartments in Phoenix for $4775 million, or $229,567/unit RedHill Realty, of San Diego, and Shelter Asset, of Los Angeles, were represented in the sale by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $293 million, or $101,736/unit, for the 288-unit Park at Via Roma apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Blue Roc...
Tricera Capital has paid $35 million, or just more than $64/sf, for the BB&T Financial Center, a 546,000-square-foot office property in downtown Sarasota, Fla The Miami investment manager bought the 35-year-old property, at 1800 Second St, from...
LIV Development has broken ground on the 242-unit Jomax Apartments in Phoenix The Birmingham, Ala, developer financed the project with a US Department of Housing and Urban Development loan that was written under the agency’s 221(d)(4) program...