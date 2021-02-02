Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...
Mile High CRE Summit Communities LLC has paid $555 million, or $172,360/unit, for the 322-unit Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver The local developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Colliers...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Dallas CityBizList A local Dallas-area limited liability company has bought Cedar Square, a 116-unit apartment complex in Dallas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, an unidentified LLC The purchase price was not disclosed...
Commercial Property Executive Black Creek Group has paid $295 million, or $25119/sf, for a 117,442-square-foot industrial property at 464, 650 and 652 North King Road in San Jose, Calif The Denver investor acquired the complex from Orton...
RedHill Realty Investors and Shelter Asset Management have sold the 208-unit Grove Deer Valley apartments in Phoenix for $4775 million, or $229,567/unit RedHill Realty, of San Diego, and Shelter Asset, of Los Angeles, were represented in the sale by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $293 million, or $101,736/unit, for the 288-unit Park at Via Roma apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Blue Roc...
Tricera Capital has paid $35 million, or just more than $64/sf, for the BB&T Financial Center, a 546,000-square-foot office property in downtown Sarasota, Fla The Miami investment manager bought the 35-year-old property, at 1800 Second St, from...
LIV Development has broken ground on the 242-unit Jomax Apartments in Phoenix The Birmingham, Ala, developer financed the project with a US Department of Housing and Urban Development loan that was written under the agency’s 221(d)(4) program...