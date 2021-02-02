Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...
San Diego Business Journal Link Logistics has sold a 128,745-square-foot industrial building within the Carlsbad Research Center in Carlsbad, Calif, for $268 million, or $20816/sf The New York investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $316 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Beacon Real Estate Group’s acquisition of the 260-unit Ardmore Heritage apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The loan has a...
Mile High CRE Summit Communities LLC has paid $555 million, or $172,360/unit, for the 322-unit Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver The local developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Colliers...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Dallas CityBizList RGA Reinsurance Co has provided $144 million of financing to facilitate Lightstone Group’s acquisition of 4040 Forest Lane, a four-building industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas JLL Capital Markets arranged...
Dallas CityBizList A local Dallas-area limited liability company has bought Cedar Square, a 116-unit apartment complex in Dallas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, an unidentified LLC The purchase price was not disclosed...
Commercial Property Executive Black Creek Group has paid $295 million, or $25119/sf, for a 117,442-square-foot industrial property at 464, 650 and 652 North King Road in San Jose, Calif The Denver investor acquired the complex from Orton...
RedHill Realty Investors and Shelter Asset Management have sold the 208-unit Grove Deer Valley apartments in Phoenix for $4775 million, or $229,567/unit RedHill Realty, of San Diego, and Shelter Asset, of Los Angeles, were represented in the sale by...