Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...
Dallas CityBizList Plastipak Packaging Inc has renewed and expanded its lease at 3200 Kingsley Road, a 531,950-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The company, a global plastics manufacturer, is leasing 470,590 sf...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Arch Cos and Drake Real Estate Partners has bought the 486-unit Park at Forestdale apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The deal was financed with a Fannie Mae loan from Arbor Realty Trust Terms of the financing, as...
Oaktree Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $295,454/unit, for the 220-unit Core Chandler apartments in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager bought the property, at 5151 South Arizona Ave, from Sunrise Luxury Living, which was...
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Gelt Inc has paid $1005 million, or $285,511/unit, for the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in Northglenn, Colo The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by CBRE’s Denver...
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...