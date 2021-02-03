Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Gelt Inc has paid $1005 million, or $285,511/unit, for the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in Northglenn, Colo The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by CBRE’s Denver...
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...
San Diego Business Journal Link Logistics has sold a 128,745-square-foot industrial building within the Carlsbad Research Center in Carlsbad, Calif, for $268 million, or $20816/sf The New York investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer that...
Mile High CRE Summit Communities LLC has paid $555 million, or $172,360/unit, for the 322-unit Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver The local developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Colliers...
Commercial Observer Steel Equities has paid $18 million, or $40305/sf, for the 44,660-square-foot warehouse at 121 Morgan Ave in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY The Bethpage, NY, investment firm bought the industrial property from Bruman...
Dallas CityBizList A local Dallas-area limited liability company has bought Cedar Square, a 116-unit apartment complex in Dallas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, an unidentified LLC The purchase price was not disclosed...