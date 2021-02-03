Log In or Subscribe to read more
Elion Partners has paid $277 million, or $24186/sf, for the 114,531-square-foot industrial property at 600 SW 10th St in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Wash The Seattle investor acquired the building from Ryerson Inc, a metal processor and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Timberland Partners has paid $433 million, or $189,912/unit, for the 228-unit Vista at South Broadway apartments in Rochester, Minn The Minneapolis investor purchased the 12-building property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $383 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 280-unit Links at Windsor Parke apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...
Dallas Morning News Long View Equity LLC has bought Plano Parkway Business Center, with about 114,000 square feet of office space in suburban Dallas SVN Trinity Advisors represented the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Arch Cos and Drake Real Estate Partners has bought the 486-unit Park at Forestdale apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The deal was financed with a Fannie Mae loan from Arbor Realty Trust Terms of the financing, as...
Oaktree Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $295,454/unit, for the 220-unit Core Chandler apartments in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager bought the property, at 5151 South Arizona Ave, from Sunrise Luxury Living, which was...
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...