South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development is teaming up with Greystar to build an apartment and industrial complex in Miami The project is being built on 451 acres at NW 97th Avenue and NW 170th Street, on the west side...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management is offering for sale SouthPark Center West, a 671,218-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the property, which sits on 407 acres at...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Arch Cos and Drake Real Estate Partners has bought the 486-unit Park at Forestdale apartment property in Birmingham, Ala The deal was financed with a Fannie Mae loan from Arbor Realty Trust Terms of the financing, as...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...