Dallas Morning News Long View Equity LLC has bought Plano Parkway Business Center, with about 114,000 square feet of office space in suburban Dallas SVN Trinity Advisors represented the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas CityBizList RGA Reinsurance Co has provided $144 million of financing to facilitate Lightstone Group’s acquisition of 4040 Forest Lane, a four-building industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas JLL Capital Markets arranged...
Dallas CityBizList Source Logistics has agreed to lease 157,805 square feet of industrial space at the 228,000-sf Cypress Preserve Logistics Center in Houston It is taking its space at 22003 Cypress Slough Road Davis Commercial Development owns the...
Dallas CityBizList A local Dallas-area limited liability company has bought Cedar Square, a 116-unit apartment complex in Dallas Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the seller, an unidentified LLC The purchase price was not disclosed...
The 100 largest office leases signed last year averaged 290,000 square feet, according to CBRE That was down 313 percent from the 422,000 sf average a year earlier, and could be an indication that office tenants are looking to shrink their...
The Real Deal WeWork has closed four of its Manhattan locations as it looks to reduce its footprint in New York City and other cities The co-working company closed its locations at 261 Madison Ave, 404 Fifth Ave, 428 Broadway and 1 Little West 12th...
Dallas Business Journal A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Sherry Lane Place office building in Dallas A venture of CarrAmerica Realty Corp and institutional investors sponsored by JPMorgan Asset Management sold the 20-story...
Crain’s New York Business Conde Nast is looking to modify its lease or reduce the 1 million square feet it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The publishing company is an anchor tenant at the 31 million-sf office property, which is...
Houston Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 180,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in La Marque, Texas, about 135 miles west of Galveston, Texas The online retail giant is taking its space at 4975 Gulf...