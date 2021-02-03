Log In or Subscribe to read more
Oaktree Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $295,454/unit, for the 220-unit Core Chandler apartments in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager bought the property, at 5151 South Arizona Ave, from Sunrise Luxury Living, which was...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Gelt Inc has paid $1005 million, or $285,511/unit, for the 352-unit Regatta Apartments in Northglenn, Colo The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by CBRE’s Denver...
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has paid $842 million, or $421,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gaslight Commons apartment property in South Orange, NJ It bought the property from...
San Diego Business Journal Link Logistics has sold a 128,745-square-foot industrial building within the Carlsbad Research Center in Carlsbad, Calif, for $268 million, or $20816/sf The New York investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer that...
Mile High CRE Summit Communities LLC has paid $555 million, or $172,360/unit, for the 322-unit Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver The local developer acquired the property from an undisclosed seller that was represented by Colliers...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...