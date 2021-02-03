Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of Cypress Realty Florida and Cypress Real Estate Advisors has submitted plans to build the 263-unit Cielo Apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The property has been proposed for a 225-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development is teaming up with Greystar to build an apartment and industrial complex in Miami The project is being built on 451 acres at NW 97th Avenue and NW 170th Street, on the west side...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management is offering for sale SouthPark Center West, a 671,218-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the property, which sits on 407 acres at...
Dallas Morning News Long View Equity LLC has bought Plano Parkway Business Center, with about 114,000 square feet of office space in suburban Dallas SVN Trinity Advisors represented the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed The...
Oaktree Capital Management has paid $65 million, or $295,454/unit, for the 220-unit Core Chandler apartments in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager bought the property, at 5151 South Arizona Ave, from Sunrise Luxury Living, which was...
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...