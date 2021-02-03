Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc is planning on constructing three office buildings with a combined 28 million square feet in Arlington, Va The properties, each of which will have 22 floors, will be part of the second phase of the online retail giant’s...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of Cypress Realty Florida and Cypress Real Estate Advisors has submitted plans to build the 263-unit Cielo Apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The property has been proposed for a 225-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development is teaming up with Greystar to build an apartment and industrial complex in Miami The project is being built on 451 acres at NW 97th Avenue and NW 170th Street, on the west side...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $106 million of construction financing for the Myrtle Point mixed-use project in Queens, NY A venture of Arch Cos and AB Capstone is constructing the 17-story building, which will consist of...