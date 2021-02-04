Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Allied Orion Group has broken ground on the Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment complex in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston The property is being built at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive, as part of the Harvest Green...
St Louis Business Journal Pier Property Group has started the third and final phase of the 105-unit Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments at 812 South Theresa Ave in St Louis The developer plans to have the project finished during in the spring of 2022...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc is planning on constructing three office buildings with a combined 28 million square feet in Arlington, Va The properties, each of which will have 22 floors, will be part of the second phase of the online retail giant’s...
Bisnow Potential buyers have expressed interest in converting the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, DC, into a residential property An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the building, at 2600...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of Cypress Realty Florida and Cypress Real Estate Advisors has submitted plans to build the 263-unit Cielo Apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The property has been proposed for a 225-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Butters Construction & Development is teaming up with Greystar to build an apartment and industrial complex in Miami The project is being built on 451 acres at NW 97th Avenue and NW 170th Street, on the west side...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has proposed building a 303-unit apartment project in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to build the property on a nearly eight-acre site at 2086 Cobb Parkway Plans would...
Dallas CityBizList Plastipak Packaging Inc has renewed and expanded its lease at 3200 Kingsley Road, a 531,950-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The company, a global plastics manufacturer, is leasing 470,590 sf...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...