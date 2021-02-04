Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Brick Lane and National Property REIT Corp has paid $82 million, or $113,573/unit, for the 722-unit Valora at Homewood apartment property in Birmingham, Ala Lurin, a Dallas real estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Sterling Bay Co has paid $103 million, or $53939/sf, for the 190,955-square-foot office building at 1899 Pennsylvania Ave NW in Washington, DC It bought the property from Paramount Group...
Dallas CityBizList Venterra Realty has bought the 324-unit Elation at Grandway West apartment property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style property, at 23010 Franz Road, opened last...
Dallas CityBizList Normandy, a 143-unit apartment property in Port Arthur, Texas, has been sold Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies The sales price was not disclosed The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Preferred Management Services Inc has paid $204 million, or $141,667/unit, for the 144-unit Larpenteur Manor Apartments in St Paul, Minn The local investor purchased the three-story property from...
JB Partners has paid $453 million, or $200,442/unit, for the 226-unit Cabana on Washington apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm bought the two-story complex from Greenlight Communities, which was represented by...
Elion Partners has paid $277 million, or $24186/sf, for the 114,531-square-foot industrial property at 600 SW 10th St in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Wash The Seattle investor acquired the building from Ryerson Inc, a metal processor and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Timberland Partners has paid $433 million, or $189,912/unit, for the 228-unit Vista at South Broadway apartments in Rochester, Minn The Minneapolis investor purchased the 12-building property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $383 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 280-unit Links at Windsor Parke apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s...