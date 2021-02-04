Log In or Subscribe to read more
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...
Guggenheim Investments has committed $600 million to a venture with ElmTree Funds that will pursue net-leased industrial properties across the United States The venture will specifically target last-mile distribution facilities ElmTree, a St Louis...
Harbor Group International LLC, which last year broadened its investment strategy to include alternative lending, has raised $245 million for that initiative The Norfolk, Va, investment manager raised $110 million of the equity commitments from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PC2 Capital, the investment operation launched by former Citi CMBS trader Pasquale Cardone, has had a solid early showing, generating a 146 percent net return for its investors since its inception...
Velocis, which has targeted office, medical-office and retail properties since its inception in 2010, is expanding its focus to include apartments The shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting uncertainty surrounding long-term...
Avanath Capital Management has raised $760 million of equity commitments for its most recent fund, exceeding its $550 million target The vehicle, Avanath Affordable Housing IV LLC, is nearly twice the size of the Irvine, Calif, investment...
Bainbridge has formed a venture with a member of the family that formed Indonesia's Lippo Group and others to pursue hotel investments It's aiming to amass more than 200 hotels over the coming years It first will target limited partner investors in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hana Alternative Asset Management Co has acquired a 95 percent stake in the 38-story Qualtrics Tower in downtown Seattle in a deal valuing the 703,000-square-foot office property at $704 million, or just...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...