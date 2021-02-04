Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Venterra Realty has bought the 324-unit Elation at Grandway West apartment property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style property, at 23010 Franz Road, opened last...
Dallas CityBizList Normandy, a 143-unit apartment property in Port Arthur, Texas, has been sold Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies The sales price was not disclosed The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Preferred Management Services Inc has paid $204 million, or $141,667/unit, for the 144-unit Larpenteur Manor Apartments in St Paul, Minn The local investor purchased the three-story property from...
JB Partners has paid $453 million, or $200,442/unit, for the 226-unit Cabana on Washington apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm bought the two-story complex from Greenlight Communities, which was represented by...
Elion Partners has paid $277 million, or $24186/sf, for the 114,531-square-foot industrial property at 600 SW 10th St in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Wash The Seattle investor acquired the building from Ryerson Inc, a metal processor and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Timberland Partners has paid $433 million, or $189,912/unit, for the 228-unit Vista at South Broadway apartments in Rochester, Minn The Minneapolis investor purchased the 12-building property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $383 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 280-unit Links at Windsor Parke apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s...
MCDG Holding has paid $1525 million, or $53896/sf, for a 28,295-square-foot retail and medical-office building at 2970 West Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor group purchased the property from EJS Properties LLC, which was...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...