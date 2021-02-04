Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Allied Orion Group has broken ground on the Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment complex in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston The property is being built at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive, as part of the Harvest Green...
Dallas CityBizList Normandy, a 143-unit apartment property in Port Arthur, Texas, has been sold Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies The sales price was not disclosed The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Preferred Management Services Inc has paid $204 million, or $141,667/unit, for the 144-unit Larpenteur Manor Apartments in St Paul, Minn The local investor purchased the three-story property from...
JB Partners has paid $453 million, or $200,442/unit, for the 226-unit Cabana on Washington apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm bought the two-story complex from Greenlight Communities, which was represented by...
Elion Partners has paid $277 million, or $24186/sf, for the 114,531-square-foot industrial property at 600 SW 10th St in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Wash The Seattle investor acquired the building from Ryerson Inc, a metal processor and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Timberland Partners has paid $433 million, or $189,912/unit, for the 228-unit Vista at South Broadway apartments in Rochester, Minn The Minneapolis investor purchased the 12-building property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $383 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 280-unit Links at Windsor Parke apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s...
MCDG Holding has paid $1525 million, or $53896/sf, for a 28,295-square-foot retail and medical-office building at 2970 West Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor group purchased the property from EJS Properties LLC, which was...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spaulding & Slye and Collett Capital has paid $302 million for the Centro Railyard mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC The property’s developer, a venture of Ascent Real Estate Capital and Centro...